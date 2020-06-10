Traffic Advisory 06.10.2020 NC HWY 68

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2020) – Please be advised that due to cleanup from an earlier traffic collision involving no injuries, motorists can expect delays while traveling NC Highway 68 Northbound near Triad Center Drive. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

