Traffic Advisory 06.10.2020 Holden Rd.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2020) – Please be advised that due to a downed power line, South Holden Road between West Vandalia Road and Frazier Road is completely closed.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and use caution if in the area.

