Traffic Advisory 06.06.2020 MLK, Jr. Blvd.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 6, 2020) Police are on scene of a single vehicle crash on the 2000- block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. As a result of the crash, utility lines are down in the roadway and Duke Energy is enroute. The 2000-block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will be closed and traffic diverted for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

