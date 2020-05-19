Traffic Advisory 05.19.2020 Market at Aberdeen

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2020) The intersection of Market Street at Aberdeen Terrace is closed due to a downed tree and downed power lines. Duke Energy and AT&T are currently enroute and residents may experience temporary loss of utilities as the required repairs are made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.