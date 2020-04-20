Traffic Advisory 04.20.2020 Jos. Boyd St.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2020) Due to a downed tree, Josephine Boyd Street between Cobb Street and Spring Garden Street has been shut down. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and to use caution if traveling in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.