Traffic Advisory 04.07.2019 I-40 EB and WB at Gate City Blvd.

April 7, 2019

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2019) – All lanes of I-40, Eastbound and Westbound, between East Gate City and Youngs Mill Road are shut down due to an accident with injuries.

Please avoid the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

