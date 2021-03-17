Traffic Advisory 03.17.2021 Yanceyville & Cornwallis

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2021) – Due to a traffic accident with injuries, Yanceyville Street is closed from Cornwallis Drive to Revolution Mill Drive. Duke Power has been called and is enroute to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

###

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

