Traffic Advisory 03.15.2019 MLK and Whittington

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2019) – All lanes of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive between Julian Street and East Whittington Street are shut down due to an accident. Power lines are down causing power outages in the area. Duke Power has been notified and is enroute to the scene.

Please avoid the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

