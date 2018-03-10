Traffic Advisory 03/10/2018

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, all eastbound lanes of Cone Boulevard between Cheshire Way and 16th Street are closed.
Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
