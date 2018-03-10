Traffic Advisory 03/10/2018

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, all eastbound lanes of Cone Boulevard between Cheshire Way and 16th Street are closed.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

