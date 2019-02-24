Traffic Advisory 02.24.2019 Farmington Rd

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2019) – All lanes of Farmington Road between South Holden Road and Stonesthrow Road are closed due to an accident with injuries.
Please use caution in the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
###
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.