Traffic Advisory 02.22.2019 WGC at I-40

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2019) – Westbound West Gate City Boulevard is shut down at I-40 due to an accident with injuries.

Please use caution in the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

