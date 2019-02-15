Traffic Advisory 02/15/2019 S Holden from Meadowview to GCB

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2019) Due to an accident involving a downed power pole, South Holden Road is closed between West Meadowview Road and West Gate City Boulevard. Duke Power is currently on scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
