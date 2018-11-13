Traffic Advisories: Eugene St and Summit Ave are back open

*****ROADS ARE NOW OPEN*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2018) Due to a downed tree and downed lines, North Eugene Street is closed between Florence and Victoria Streets. Duke Power is currently working on the problem.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.

*****ROAD IS NOW OPEN*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2018) Westbound Cone Boulevard between Summit

Avenue and Orange Street is shut down due to flooding.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.

