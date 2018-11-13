Traffic Advisories: Eugene St and Summit Ave are back open

*****ROADS ARE NOW OPEN*****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2018) Due to a downed tree and downed lines, North Eugene Street is closed between Florence and Victoria Streets. Duke Power is currently working on the problem.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.
*****ROAD IS NOW OPEN*****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2018) Westbound Cone Boulevard between Summit
Avenue and Orange Street is shut down due to flooding.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.
# # #
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>
[Badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.