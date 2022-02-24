[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 24, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Traditional Calendar Revision, Non-Traditional Calendars Approved

First day of school on traditional calendar is August 29, 2022

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education approved three non-traditional academic calendars and a change to the traditional academic calendar for 2022-23 school year.

For schools that follow the traditional academic calendar, the first day of school is August 29, 2022, and the last day of school is June 9, 2023. The revision to the traditional calendar adds one teacher workday in October and removes one teacher workday in April at the start of spring break. The non-traditional calendars have been aligned to the traditional calendar to the extent possible for the next year.

The new and revised calendars are available at the links below:

* 2022-23 Traditional Academic Calendar<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=312482&MID=12171> (Revised)

* 2022-23 Extended Year Academic Calendar<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=312484&MID=12171>

* 2022-23 Calendar for Early College at Guilford, Middle College at UNCG, Greensboro College Middle College<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=312486&MID=12171>

* 2022-23 Calendar for Early and Middle Colleges and Academies<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=312485&MID=12171>

In GCS, calendars are created by a calendar committee, comprised of parents, community/faith representatives, teachers, principals and district personnel. Read more about state laws and regulations governing school calendars here<www.dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/district-operations/financial-and-business-services/school-calendar-legislation>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

