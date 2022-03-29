For Immediate Release: March 29, 2022

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Traditional Bus Service Resumes to All Guilford County Schools

Eight high schools in Greensboro and High Point will return to normal bus service on April 4

Greensboro, N.C. – All students in Guilford County Schools (GCS) will once again have access to traditional GCS yellow bus service beginning on April 4.

Thanks to an innovative partnership with the cities of Greensboro and High Point, students at Page High, Grimsley High, Smith High, Dudley High, Andrews High, Kearns Academy, High Point Central High, and The Academy at Smith have been able to use public transportation since January, and now will have the option to ride yellow school buses. Students are also encouraged to continue using public transit if they prefer, and they will be able to ride free of charge if they present their GCS OneCard.

Bus riders in these eight schools can find updated bus route information in the Here Comes the Bus app<www.gcsnc.com/Page/63267>. All students should check their bus route information as some students will receive new routes, stop locations, and stop times. New bus route information will also be distributed by the assigned school. All students who have used temporary school shuttles will transition back to yellow bus service.

“We are pleased to be able to resume bus service to all of our students, but I think it is important to remember that our work continues to ensure we can sustain student transportation,” said Michelle Reed, Chief Operations Officer for Guilford County Schools. “Like districts across the country, we are still experiencing a historic bus driver shortage.”

The temporary suspension of transportation to eight schools was the result of multiple factors. Since January, the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, and a perfect attendance bonus for bus drivers has improved absence rates. GCS has also been able to hire 16 new drivers and is still in need of an additional 54 drivers to be fully staffed. Go to www.gcsnc.com/domain/229 for more information about becoming a bus driver in GCS.

