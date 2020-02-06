[TT_2019]

For Immediate Release

Tournament Town going Downtown for Two Free Community Events

In conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 10-14), two free events will be held in downtown Greensboro.

The ‘Tournament Town Watch Party’ on March 12 and the ‘Tournament Town Downtown Festival’ on March 14 are being produced by Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) to help support and celebrate the return of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament to the City of Greensboro.

TOURNAMENT TOWN WATCH PARTY

Thursday, March 12 | 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Corner of N. Elm Street & Abe Brenner Place | Outside Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

Watch 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games live on the Tanger Center outdoor marquee

Free Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages | Cash Bar

Bleachers provided or bring your own chairs

Interactive games

Fun for the whole family

Free admission

TOURNAMENT TOWN DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL

Saturday, March 14 | 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

S. Elm Street & Smothers Place | Near the railroad tracks

Live music street festival style

Several local acts leading up to headliner and southern rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.)

Food Trucks in addition to local restaurants

Beer Garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s

Children’s play space with bouncy houses and games

Free admission

In addition to the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, March of 2020 will see the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex also host the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8) and 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds (March 20 & 22). Additional previously announced free community events being held in conjunction with the three basketball tournaments include the Indigo Girls in concert at Piedmont Hall (March 7) and KC and The Sunshine Band in concert at White Oak Amphitheatre (March 13).

Visit TournamentTown.com<www.TournamentTown.com> for more information.

[DGI_2015_Logo]

About Downtown Greensboro, Inc.

Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is an economic development organization focused on stimulating investment and activity in the center city. DGI’s primary focus is to lead the development of Downtown Greensboro as a prosperous and vibrant urban center, memorable and meaningful for those who choose to live, work, play and invest here. Learn more at downtowngreensboro.org.

Contacts:

Stacy Calfo

Director of Marketing

Downtown Greensboro, Inc.

Phone: (336) 209-2721

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.