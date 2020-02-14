[TT_2019]

Tournament Town going Downtown for ‘Folk in the Park’

In conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 20 & 22), NC Folk Festival will present ‘Folk in the Park’ on Saturday, March 21 from 12 – 5 p.m. at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro (208 N Davie Street).

Folk in the Park will feature a stellar lineup of North Carolina artists at LeBauer Park with a preview of food, crafts, and local arts that make the North Carolina Folk Festival a national attraction each September. Folk in the Park is free and open to the public.

The following is a list of Folk in the Park activities:

● Performances by North Carolina artists include the inimitable Rissi Palmer of Durham, NC who will cap off the event from 4pm to 5pm with her compelling mix of “Southern Soul” www.rissipalmermusic.com

● Food & Beverage options at LeBauer Park will include Ghassan’s, PorterHouse Burger Company and various vendors

● Greensboro History Museum presents American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith; will also offer games and crafts for the whole family

● Local artists will showcase mini-performances between bands with a wide mix of cultural and community favorites

In addition to the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, March of 2020 will see the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex also host the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8) and 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 10-14). Additional previously announced free community events being held in conjunction with the three basketball tournaments include the Indigo Girls in concert at Piedmont Hall (March 7), Tournament Town Watch Party (March 12), KC and The Sunshine Band in concert at White Oak Amphitheatre (March 13) and the Tournament Town Downtown Festival (March 14).

Visit TournamentTown.com<www.tournamenttown.com> for more information.

About NC Folk Festival

The NC Folk Festival is a 501c3 non profit organization dedicated to the presentation of music, dance, crafts, and other arts representing cultural traditions from across America and the world through its flagship annual event each September in downtown Greensboro, NC. The North Carolina Folk Festival, co-produced with the City of Greensboro, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting over 156,000 people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro. The festival is a FREE three-day event, continuing the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held in Greensboro from 2015-2017. In the tradition of “The National,” the North Carolina Folk Festival features performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a North Carolina Folklife Area featuring ongoing demonstrations, an interactive Family Area, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2020 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 11 through 13. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com<www.ncfolkfestival.com/>.

Contacts:

Melissa Tuemler Dimock

NC Folk Festival

Cell: (336) 324-6008

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

