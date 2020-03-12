[TT_2019]

For Immediate Release

Tournament Town Events to continue as scheduled

The following previously announced ‘Tournament Town’ events will continue as currently scheduled. The events were planned in conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball first/second rounds.

TOURNAMENT TOWN WATCH PARTY

Thursday, March 12 – 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Corner of N. Elm Street & Abe Brenner Place | Outside Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Watch 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games live on the Tanger Center outdoor marquee

Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages | Cash Bar

Bleachers provided or bring your own chairs

Interactive games

Fun for the whole family

Free admission

TAILGATE ZONE

Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14

adjacent to Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Live broadcast of 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games on giant screens

Food trucks

Live Music

Free admission

KC and THE SUNSHINE BAND – FREE Concert

Friday, March 13 – 4 p.m.

White Oak Amphitheatre

Tickets are required for entry. Free tickets are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office while supplies last.

TOURNAMENT TOWN DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL

Saturday, March 14 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

S. Elm Street & Smothers Place | Near the railroad tracks

Live music street festival style

Several local acts leading up to headliner and southern rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.)

Food Trucks in addition to local restaurants

Beer Garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s

Children’s play space with bouncy houses and games

Free admission

FOLK IN THE PARK

Saturday, March 21 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie Street, Greensboro

Folk in the Park will feature a stellar lineup of North Carolina artists at LeBauer Park with a preview of food, crafts, and local arts that make the North Carolina Folk Festival a national attraction each September. Folk in the Park is free and open to the public.

Please click here for detailed Folk in the Park event information<ncfolkfestival.com/north-carolina-folk-festival-presents-folk-in-the-park-in-lebauer-park/>.

Visit TournamentTown.com<www.TournamentTown.com> for more information.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.