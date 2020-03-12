[TT_2019]
For Immediate Release
Tournament Town Events to continue as scheduled
The following previously announced ‘Tournament Town’ events will continue as currently scheduled. The events were planned in conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball first/second rounds.
TOURNAMENT TOWN WATCH PARTY
Thursday, March 12 – 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Corner of N. Elm Street & Abe Brenner Place | Outside Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Watch 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games live on the Tanger Center outdoor marquee
Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages | Cash Bar
Bleachers provided or bring your own chairs
Interactive games
Fun for the whole family
Free admission
TAILGATE ZONE
Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14
adjacent to Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Live broadcast of 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games on giant screens
Food trucks
Live Music
Free admission
KC and THE SUNSHINE BAND – FREE Concert
Friday, March 13 – 4 p.m.
White Oak Amphitheatre
Tickets are required for entry. Free tickets are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office while supplies last.
TOURNAMENT TOWN DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL
Saturday, March 14 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
S. Elm Street & Smothers Place | Near the railroad tracks
Live music street festival style
Several local acts leading up to headliner and southern rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.)
Food Trucks in addition to local restaurants
Beer Garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s
Children’s play space with bouncy houses and games
Free admission
FOLK IN THE PARK
Saturday, March 21 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie Street, Greensboro
Folk in the Park will feature a stellar lineup of North Carolina artists at LeBauer Park with a preview of food, crafts, and local arts that make the North Carolina Folk Festival a national attraction each September. Folk in the Park is free and open to the public.
Please click here for detailed Folk in the Park event information<ncfolkfestival.com/north-carolina-folk-festival-presents-folk-in-the-park-in-lebauer-park/>.
Visit TournamentTown.com<www.TournamentTown.com> for more information.
