Tournament Town events canceled

Posted By: Greensboro 101 March 13, 2020 12:12 pm

[TT_2019]
For Immediate Release

Tournament Town events canceled

(GREENSBORO, NC) – As a result of government recommendations against gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tournament Town Downtown Festival (March 14) and Folk in the Park (March 21) events are canceled.

Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

pdf icon TT-events-REV-March-13.pdf
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE