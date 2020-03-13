[TT_2019]

For Immediate Release

Tournament Town events canceled

(GREENSBORO, NC) – As a result of government recommendations against gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tournament Town Downtown Festival (March 14) and Folk in the Park (March 21) events are canceled.

