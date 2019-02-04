[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Tiffany Glass Expert Comes to History Museum February 10

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2019) – Tiffany Glass expert Tom Wester will share his knowledge of the art and innovation of Louis Comfort Tiffany, the Art Nouveau style, and the enduring appeal of Tiffany stained glass at 2:30 pm, Sunday, February 10 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Wester has collected and dealt in one-of-a-kind Tiffany pieces for more than 30 years. He has served as an expert for the federal government as well as auction houses and museums throughout the country.

The travelling display, Louis Comfort Tiffany: Painting with Glass, can be found in the Museum’s Carlson Decorative Arts Gallery through March 24, 2019. This exhibit highlights the Tiffany Glass Company’s work of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and features stained-glass windows, blown-glass vases and lamps. Also on view are pieces of Tiffany favrile glass from the museum’s collection.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

