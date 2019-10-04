[GAC_logo]

Tickets on sale for TYR Pro Swim Series at Greensboro Aquatic Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – With an exciting 2019-2020 swim season just around the corner, tickets are now on sale for the first TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Greensboro, N.C. The four day, long-course event takes place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, November 6-9, 2019, with all-session tickets available via Ticketmaster<www1.ticketmaster.com/2019-tyr-pro-swim-series-all-session-pass/event/2D00573A212696BA?dma_id=254>.

One the most competitive domestic events series on the calendar, the TYR Pro Swim Series attracts between 400-600 of the world’s top swimmers, including USA Swimming National Team members, National Junior Team members and top 50 world-ranked swimmers. Events will be televised on NBCSN, the Olympic Channel and via live stream on usaswimming.org<www.usaswimming.org/>.

Headlining the opening event of the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series is six-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Stanford Swimming/Alto Swim club). Ledecky claimed 10 TYR Pro Swim Series victories in 2019, the most of any female competitor and also good for the top record by a female since 2015. Also taking to the Greensboro Aquatic Center pool will be 2020 Olympic qualifier and Duke Swimming alum Ashley Twichell (Fayetteville, N.Y./TAC Titans) and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Alto Swim Club).

In the men’s events, the talented young duo of Luca Urlando (Sacramento, Calif./DART Swimming) and Carson Foster (Montgomery, Ohio/Mason Manta Rays) will be making their U.S. National Team debut following their nine combined medals at the FINA World Junior Championships in Budapest, Hungary this past August. Also representing the U.S. National Team will be Michael Chadwick (Charlotte, N.C./Unattached/Team Elite), Jacob Pebley (Corvallis, Ore./California Aquatics) and Justin Ress (Cary, N.C./NC State University/Wolfpack Elite).

This marks the first time that this Series will travel to Greensboro. The last time the series took place in North Carolina was in 2016 in Charlotte. Greensboro also marks the first of five stops on the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series calendar, which features trips to Knoxville, Tenn., Des Moines, Iowa, Mission Viejo, Calif. and Indianapolis, Ind. A complete schedule of 2020 events can be found at usaswimming.org/tyr-pro-swim-series<www.usaswimming.org/utility/landing-pages/tyr-pro-swim-series>.

Competition in Greensboro will begin Thursday, November 6 with the men’s and women’s 1500-meter freestyle. Following the distance freestyle events, the competition will follow the same daily schedule, with preliminary heats taking place Thursday through Sunday at 9 a.m. EST and finals beginning each night at 6 p.m. EST.

For more information on the TYR Pro Swim Series at Greensboro, visit usaswimming.org<www.usaswimming.org/utility/event-pages/event-detail/2019/11/06/default-calendar/tyr-pro-swim-series-greensboro>.

To apply for a media credential, visit usaswimming.org<www.usaswimming.org/news-landing-page/2017/02/02/media-credential-application>.

Keep up with all the latest USA Swimming news by following @usaswimming on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.