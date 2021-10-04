Tickets on sale for 2021 Toyota U.S. Open at Greensboro Aquatic Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Tickets on Sale for 2021 Toyota U.S. Open

Hundreds of nation’s fastest swimmers to compete in Greensboro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming today announced that tickets are on sale for the 2021 Toyota U.S. Open, which will take place December 1-4 in Greensboro, N.C. at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. All-session and single-session tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.com<am.ticketmaster.com/greensborocoliseum/ism/MkdUT1lPVEE=>. All seating in the venue is assigned, with ticket options ranging from $15 to $70 for adults and $5 to $30 for youth (age 2-12) and seniors (60+).

The competition is expected to consist of hundreds of athletes, including members of this year’s U.S. National Team, National Junior Team and the 2020 U.S. Olympic team. The last Toyota U.S. Open was held across nine sites in November 2020 and featured first-place finishes by eventual 2020 Olympic medalists Chase Kalisz (Bel Air, Md./Athens Bulldog Swim Club), Lydia Jacoby (Seward, Alaska/Seward Tsunami Swim Club), Bobby Finke (Clearwater, Fla./Saint Petersburg Aquatics/University of Florida), Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Riptide) and more.

The four-day, long-course competition this year will feature prelims beginning at 10 a.m. ET and finals at 7 p.m. ET. All additional information on the 2021 Toyota U.S. Open can be found here<www.usaswimming.org/event/2021/12/01/default-calendar/toyota-u.s.-open>.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center has hosted numerous national meets since its inception in 2011, including the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships, 2020 Toyota U.S. Open, 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series and more. For more information on the Greensboro Aquatic Center, visit GreensboroAquaticCenter.com<greensboroaquaticcenter.com/>.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

