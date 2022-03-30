Tickets for KEM & Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds on sale Friday

R&B LEGENDS KEM &
KENNY ‘BABYFACE’ EDMONDS
“THE FULL CIRCLE TOUR”

TANGER CENTER – MAY 5
(GREENSBORO, NC) – Making a grand and long awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY(r) Award-nominated multi-platinum 21st century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time GRAMMY(r) Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.
The Full Circle Tour will stop at Greensboro’s Tanger Center on May 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Apr. 1 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/kem-kenny-babyface-edmonds-the-full-greensboro-north-carolina-05-05-2022/event/2D005C76EE0F7A2E>.
It promises to be KEM’s biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date. The tour is in support of KEM’S new Full Circle EP and the explosive single “Stuck On You.”

