Tickets for KEM & Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds on sale Friday

[Kem-Babyface_1190x490-1366c068ab]R&B LEGENDS KEM &KENNY ‘BABYFACE’ EDMONDS“THE FULL CIRCLE TOUR”

TANGER CENTER – MAY 5

For Immediate Release

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Making a grand and long awaited return to the road, three-time GRAMMY(r) Award-nominated multi-platinum 21st century R&B icon KEM will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time GRAMMY(r) Award-winning legend Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

The Full Circle Tour will stop at Greensboro’s Tanger Center on May 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Apr. 1 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/kem-kenny-babyface-edmonds-the-full-greensboro-north-carolina-05-05-2022/event/2D005C76EE0F7A2E>.

It promises to be KEM’s biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date. The tour is in support of KEM’S new Full Circle EP and the explosive single “Stuck On You.”