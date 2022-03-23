For Immediate Release

Tickets for Bryan Series Event with Jose Andres will Benefit Ukraine Relief

Chef Jose Andres speaks in the next Guilford College Bryan Series<bryanseries.guilford.edu> program April 26, and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales beginning March 24 will be donated to his nonprofit World Central Kitchen<wck.org/> for feeding Ukrainian refugees.

The Bryan Series and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts<www.tangercenter.com/> are partnering to provide ticket purchasers with the opportunity to support relief efforts and hear Andres speak in the popular lecture series about being on the front lines of the current crisis.

$5 from every ticket purchased between March 24 and April 17 will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which has fed more than 1 million people impacted by the war in Ukraine over the past month.

In addition, the Bryan Series is offering a 25% discount on seats remaining in the Grand Tier and Loge Sections at Tanger Center that are purchased online or at the Tanger Center Box Office between March 24 and April 7.

“Guilford College and the Greensboro community have a long-standing commitment to human rights and justice,” said Ty Buckner, Guilford’s interim Vice President of Communications & Marketing, who oversees the Bryan Series. “We are excited to present an important community event on a topic that is top-of-mind for everyone at this time.”

“The Tanger Center is excited to partner with Guilford College for this worthy cause,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We hope to have a capacity crowd on April 26 to welcome Chef Andres, raise awareness of this critical issue and help raise funds for Ukrainian relief efforts.”

Andres was born and trained in Spain and moved to the U.S. at age 21. He settled in Washington, D.C., and over the course of his career as a chef and restaurateur, he saw the role of cooks – and the power of food – to change the world.

He founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 after a devastating earthquake in Haiti. In the last 12 years the nonprofit has provided relief following natural disasters around the world. It served meals to victims of eastern North Carolina flooding caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The Tanger Center Box Office is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 pm. Tickets for this promotion can be purchased at the Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/2022-bryan-series-featuring-jose-andres-greensboro-north-carolina-04-26-2022/event/2D005B86DD9647CF> using the code KITCHEN.

Andres will speak at 7:30 pm April 26 in the third event of the Bryan Series season.