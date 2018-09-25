Tickets for 2019 Monster Jam® at Greensboro Coliseum now on sale

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2019 Monster Jam® Tickets Now On Sale

The Most Family-Friendly, Action-Packed Motor Sport in the World comes to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on January 17 & 18, 2019

Greensboro, NC (September 25, 2018) – Monster Jam®, the unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Greensboro event(s). The 2019 season will bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with six different competitions at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on January 17 & 18. Greensboro Monster Jam 2019 tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, September 25th via Ticketmaster.

Featuring eight of the most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Greensboro fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor contending in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks in six events sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The following trucks are scheduled to appear in Greensboro: Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Alien Invasion, Zombie, Earthshaker. *Trucks/drivers subject to change.

Fans also have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers by purchasing a Pit Party pass that allows them early access to the event for photo opportunities and autographs.

WHEN: January 17 at 7 PM

January 18 at 7 PM*

Pit Party from 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM*

Saturday, January 18

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

TICKETS: Tickets start at $15

General Pit Party Passes start at $15 each

Tickets & Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

**ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.

Media can download truck/driver photos and other press materials directly at www.feldmediaguides.com/monsterjam

For more information on a Monster Jam near you, please log onto MonsterJam.com or follow us via our social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience (coming Fall 2018). Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com<www.feldentertainment.com/> for more information.

