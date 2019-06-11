[PR-header]

For Immediate Release: June 11, 2019

Three Guilford County Educators Recognized by National Organization as Leaders in their Schools

Public Impact announced its fifth class of “Opportunity Culture Fellows”

Three of the 15 are GCS educators

Greensboro, N.C. – One principal and two teachers were recognized for their outstanding leadership in the Opportunity Culture program by being inducted into the fifth class of Public Impact’s Opportunity Culture Fellows. Public Impact’s goal is to improve education for all students by finding, developing, and expanding the impact of outstanding educators.

The Opportunity Culture Fellows are multi-classroom leaders, principals, and others in Opportunity Culture roles who have achieved strong results and been leaders in their schools and districts. Their feedback and leadership are instrumental in improving the Opportunity Culture initiative.

Angela Porter, a teacher at Hairston Middle; Frederick Hoffman, a teacher at Ferndale Middle; and Merrie Conaway, the principal at Foust Elementary, have all shown remarkable effort, results, and leadership in the Opportunity Culture program.

“The Opportunity Culture model allows our most effective teachers to impact more students. We are transforming learning and life outcomes for students and this initiative is one way we’re closing opportunity gaps that create seemingly impenetrable achievement gaps,” said Dr. Sharon Contreras, superintendent of Guilford County Schools. “We have seen how these educators impact student academic outcomes and are thrilled they’re getting the national recognition they deserve.”

The Opportunity Culture model provides an opportunity for teachers who are already excelling in their own classroom to take what they know and either apply it to more students directly or teach other teachers how to better reach their own students.

“These three educators have gone above and beyond for their schools, and the Opportunity Culture program as a whole. The district, and their individual students see the impact they are having in their schools every day,” said Brian Schultz, chief academic officer for Guilford County Schools.

