For Immediate Release: August 19, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Three GCS Teachers Win Statewide Physical Education Awards

Roy Sanchez, Christine Fisher and Rachel Clark will be honored at a state convention

Greensboro, N.C. – The North Carolina Alliance for Athletics, Health, Physical Education, Recreation, Dance, and Sport Management (NCAAHPERD-SM) announced their state-wide education winners earlier this week.

Three Guilford County educators won top awards in their respective fields. Roy Sanchez was announced as the NC Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year. Christine Fisher has been named as the NC Dance Education Teacher of the Year. Rachel Clark is the 2019 NC Female Coach of the Year.

“The passion these three demonstrate for their craft and their students is unparalleled. These awards show that what these three educators do is important, it’s needed, and now it is recognized. We are honored to have Roy, Christine, and Rachel in our physical education family,” said Becki Haislip, the GCS physical education coordinator.

Sanchez, Fisher and Clark will be recognized at the NCAAHPERD-SM State Convention in Winston-Salem in October.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

Thank you,

[Email Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323