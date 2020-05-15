

May 15, 2020

Three GCS Students Win National Merit Scholarships

Students will receive $2,500 scholarships to the college of their choice

Greensboro, N.C. – Three GCS students have earned a prestigious National Merit Scholarship worth $2,500. They are:

* Ethan Marsh, Grimsley High. Probable career field: Politics

* Abigail Stevens, Early College at Guilford. Probable career field: Marine Biology

* Kiran Soma, Early College at Guilford. Probable career field: Chemistry

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. National Merit Scholarship winners are chosen from approximately 16,000 semi-finalists, designated based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) scores as juniors. Semi-finalists represent less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors.

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

On June 3 and July 13, an additional 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.

