Three GCS Students Earn Prestigious National Merit $2,500 Scholarships

Second round of National Merit Scholarships awards announced

Greensboro, N.C. – Three GCS students were named winners of the prestigious National Merit $2,500 scholarships.

The $2,500 scholarship winners are selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who consider the students’ academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

GCS recipients are:

· Garret Eichlin, Northwest High; planning to study genetics

· Benjamin Liebkemann, Early College at Guilford; planning to study computer programming

· Abigail Mulry, Northern High; planning to study biomedical engineering

2022 National Merit Scholarship winners were chosen from approximately 16,000 semi-finalists, designated based on their Preliminary SAT (PSAT) scores as juniors. Semi-finalists represent less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors. The winners announced today were chosen from a talent pool of about 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

GCS already had two winners of the National Merit Corporate-Sponsored Scholarships<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=163104&PageID=1>. The College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships will be announced later in the year. By the end of the 2022 competition, about 7,500 students will have won a National Merit Scholarship, totaling approximately $28 million.

