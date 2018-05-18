Editor’s Note: Please find photos of Ayush Khanna, Trinity Sampson and Albert Kang attached to this email.



Three GCS Seventh-graders Earn Top ACT/SAT Scores

In addition, 41 seventh-graders earned top state scores

Greensboro, N.C. – Most seventh-graders aren’t even considering the ACT or SAT exams until high school.

But three GCS seventh-graders recently received Grand Recognition from the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP) for their ACT or SAT scores, which are approximately equal to the 90th national percentile rank for college-bound seniors taking the test.

They are: Trinity Sampson, Southeast Middle (ACT); Albert Kang, Northwest Middle (ACT) and Ayush Khanna, Kernodle Middle (SAT).

These students are among 156 in the district enrolled in Duke TIP. Through the program, academically talented students in the U.S. are identified based on their exceptional grade-level standardized test scores. Only those whose scores are at or above the 95th percentile qualify for the Duke TIP Talent Search program. As part of the program, seventh-graders take either the ACT or SAT, both of which are designed for college-bound eleventh and twelfth grade students. This year, 105 GCS students in the Duke TIP Talent Search program took either the ACT or SAT.

In addition, 41 students received State Recognition for their scores, which are approximately equal to the 50th national percentile rank for college-bound seniors taking the test.

These students are State Honorees:

Keegan Burns, Athesham Choudhary, Janet Sams and Matthew Wolff, Ferndale Middle; Jasmine Burks, Welborn Middle; Blake Davis, Southwest Middle; Taneille Jordan, Eastern Middle; Zoe Auld, William Black, Isabelle Coughlin, Audrey Craig, Roma Desai, Elisabeth Hornfeck, Zeel Patel, Lahari Pokala, Vishal Varadarajan and Adrienne Woody, The Academy at Lincoln; Evelyn Vanderveen, Swann Middle; Cohen Harris and Paige Hilton, Southeast Middle; James Abell, Macy McAlister and Ryan Mullen, Mendenhall Middle; Rayyan Arshad, Zoe Coburn, Jenna Hirvonen, Liam Leak, Sierra Lebrecht, Andrew Trabert and Mikayla Warguez, Northwest Middle; Rubayat Areen, Ashley Baklarz, James Choi, Austin Irwin, Om Oza, Jaclyn Russo, Krish Soni and Orianne Wells, Kernodle Middle; and Karina Chun, Tyler Mosca and Madeline Sides, Northern Middle.

About Guilford County Schools

