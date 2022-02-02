[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 2, 2022

Three GCS Schools Recognized for Diversity in AP Computer Science Principles

Academy at Smith, Northeast High and Weaver Academy earn College Board award

Greensboro, N.C. – Three GCS schools have earned the College Board AP(r) Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles. The Academy at Smith, Northeast High and Weaver Academy were recognized by the College Board for expanding girls’ access in AP computer science courses.

More than 1,000 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2020-21 school year. In 2021, these three schools were among 760 recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles (CSP).

“We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and their school leaders on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” said Dr. Eboni Chills, interim chief innovation officer. “We’re honored that three of our schools earned this distinction, and we look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers existing today and tomorrow.”

According to research from the College Board, female students who take AP CSP in high school are more than five times as likely to major in computer science in college, compared to female students of similar background and academic preparation who did not take CSP. The study also finds AP CSP students are nearly twice as likely to enroll in AP Computer Science A, and that for most students, AP CSP serves as a stepping stone to other advanced AP STEM coursework.

