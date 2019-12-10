For Immediate Release: Dec. 10, 2019

Three GCS Schools Earn High Marks at State Writing Competition

The Early College at Guilford, Northwest High, and Brown Summit Middle all placed top 10 in their respective classes at The Quill.

Greensboro, N.C. – The Early College at Guilford placed third in the high school state finals of the state writing competition, aptly named “The Quill.” Northwest Guilford placed eighth. In the middle school competition, Brown Summit Middle placed seventh. Brown Summit’s JV team took first place in their regional competition, however there is no additional competition.

“The Quill” is presented by the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities and the finals were held on Saturday in Greenville.

Four students from each team wrote from four different prompts. Submissions were then scored and both individual and team results were presented.

“The Quill” is just the first of 21 competitions that will eventually determine the best high school and middle school in the state. The NCASA Scholastic Cup and NCASA Challenge will both be awarded in May to the high schools and middle schools with the top performances in the 21 scholastic competitions.

