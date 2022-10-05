This Week in GCS

[Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated]For Immediate Release: October 5, 2022Contact: Gabrielle Brown (336) 370-8307This Week in GCS

Wednesday, October 5

NC College Fair – The Carolinas Association of Collegiate Registrar and Admissions Officials will host a college fair. Universities and colleges from across the nation will be at the GTCC Cameron Campus to educate families on programs and scholarships. The event will be held in the Conference Center on the Colfax campus from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 6

Attorney General Visits Class – NC Attorney General Josh Stein will speak to 5th-grade students at Northern Elementary School. During his visit, Attorney General Stein will discuss his responsibilities, consumer safety, and youth social media use. His visit starts at 9:45 am.

Friday, October 7

ACC Player of the Year Visits School- Members of the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Team are using their fall break to inspire the next generation. 2022 ACC Player of the Year, Elizabeth Kitley will visit her former school, Summerfield Elementary. Kitley’s teammate and fellow Northwest Guilford Graduate, Cayla King will visit Oak Ridge Elementary school. Each visit begins at 8:00 am.

Saturday, October 8

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration – The PTA at Southwest Elementary School will host a free event for families. The event is from noon to 3:00 pm and will feature food trucks, games, music, raffles, and Ballet Folkl rico.

Helpful Information for Families

The federal program covering the costs of school meals has ended. Families will now need to apply online to receive free meals by visiting www.lunchapplication.com<www.lunchapplication.com/>. Lastly, the Here Comes the Bus app will launch on August 29. For important information about going back to school, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/81271>.

We want to make sure every student is safe and healthy. Unfortunately, the World Health Organization estimates that 25 million students have missed routine vaccinations due to the pandemic. The state of North Carolina requires 7th graders have one dose of their Tdap and MCV vaccine and 12th graders to have an MCV booster dose or risk exclusion. Immunizations can be obtained by visiting your primary health care provider or by visiting the Guilford County Department of Public Health.

Call 336-641-3245 Appointments are strongly encouraged .

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third-largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges, and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.



This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154