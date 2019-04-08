For Immediate Release: April 8, 2019

This Week in GCS: Volunteer Appreciation, Grasshoppers Game and Marking the Tornado Anniversary

Tuesday, April 9

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (GCS Central Office, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting. Topics on the agenda include a first reading of the non-traditional academic calendars for 2019-20 and discussion of the board meeting calendar for 2019-20. Click here to view the agenda<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55716>.

Wednesday, April 10

Rankin Reads!, 8 a.m. to noon (Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St., Greensboro) – Rankin Elementary will host its seventh-annual “Rankin Reads!” event. Family members, Guilford County Schools employees and community members will read to a small group of students or an entire class. This year’s theme is “Building a Better Future through Reading!” with the goal to build long-lasting genuine relationships with the community.

Grasshoppers’ School-Day Game, 10:45 a.m. (First National Bank Park, 408 Bellemeade Street, Greensboro) – More than 5,600 students, teachers and chaperones will descend on First National Bank Park for the first of two annual Grasshoppers Game Days. The game will be attended primarily by sixth-grade students. Teacher of the Year Brooke Sumner from High Point Central High will throw out the first pitch.

Falkener Elementary Celebrates Volunteers, noon to 1 p.m. (Falkener Elementary, 3931 Naco Road, Greensboro) – Falkener Elementary will celebrate its volunteers at luncheon titled, “A Celebration of You” in the media center, in honor of National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1>.

Thursday, April 11

Guilford Elementary Celebrates Volunteers, 7:40 to 9 a.m. (Guilford Elementary, 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro) – Guilford Elementary will host a breakfast honoring their volunteers, in honor of National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1>.

Nathanael Greene Elementary Celebrates Volunteers, 7:45 to 10:30 a.m. (Nathanael Greene Elementary, 2717 NC Highway 62 East, Liberty) – Nathanael Greene Elementary will recognize its volunteers with a special breakfast during National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1>.

Volunteer Recruitment at Murphey Traditional Academy, 2 p.m. (Murphey Traditional Academy, 2306 Ontario Street, Greensboro) – Members of GCS District Relations will encourage volunteering by passing out volunteer recruitment cards and materials to parents in the car rider line during National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1>.

Multi-Cultural Celebration at Southwest Elementary, 5:30 -7:30 p.m. (Southwest Elementary, 4372 Southwest School Road, High Point) – Southwest Elementary will host a Multi-Cultural Celebration Night. Twenty-two countries will be represented along with several performances to include a Chinese Lion Dance and a Korean Percussion Group. Three food trucks will also be on site.

Vikings Set Sail, 6:30 p.m. (Summerfield Elementary, 7501 Summerfield Road, Summerfield) – Summerfield Elementary will host its fourth-annual multi-cultural night, “Vikings Set Sail.” The night will begin with a flag ceremony, followed by cultural performances. Then guests can travel around the world by visiting booths hosted by Summerfield families, who will share information about their native countries.

Friday, April 12

General Greene Elementary Celebrates Volunteers, 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. (General Greene Elementary 1501 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro) – General Greene Elementary will honor its volunteers with a breakfast in the media center during National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1>.

Luncheon to Honor School Volunteer Coordinators, noon to 1 p.m. (GCS Central Office, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The district will recognize school volunteer coordinators during National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1> at a special luncheon themed, “You’re in a Great Spot.”

McNair Elementary Celebrates Volunteers, noon (4603 Yanceyville Road, Brown Summit) – McNair Elementary will host a luncheon as a way to say thank you to its volunteers during National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1>. Students will share special tributes.

Volunteer Recruitment at Frazier Elementary, 2 p.m. (Frazier Elementary, 4215 Galway Drive, Greensboro) – Members of GCS District Relations will encourage volunteering by passing out volunteer recruitment cards and materials to parents in the car rider line during National Volunteer Week<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=92697&PageID=1>.

“The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m. (Triangle Lake Montessori, 2401 Triangle Lake Road, High Point) – Triangle Lake Montessori will present its first-ever musical, “The Lion King Jr.” The 60-minute musical is based on the Broadway production and the 1994 Disney film. The cast of 35 elementary student performers is directed by school music specialist Leon Baker. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Saturday, April 13

Global Education Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Ragsdale High, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown) – The GCS Social Studies and Global Language departments will be hosting a Global Education Conference. Teachers will be attending workshops on topics such as globalizing your classroom, teaching content through storytelling and making global connections with technology, and they will have the opportunity to learn about music and culture from several different countries around the world. About 100 teachers are expected to attend.

“The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m. (Triangle Lake Montessori, 2401 Triangle Lake Road, High Point) – Triangle Lake Montessori will present its first-ever musical, “The Lion King Jr.” The 60-minute musical is based on the Broadway production and the 1994 Disney film. The cast of 35 elementary student performers is directed by school music specialist Leon Baker. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Monday, April 15

GCS Teacher/Educator Career Fair, 8:15 a.m. (High Point University Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 2320, High Point) – Educators are invited to interview for a position with Guilford County Schools. Interviews will be conducted by principals, assistant principals and district representatives throughout the day. Click here to register<www.applitrack.com/gcsnc/onlineapp/EForm.aspx?r=YTRlNWYxZDktNzdmMC00NThhLTgzOGYtMzQ3NDExYjgyY2JmLDU4Ng==&end=1>.

Superintendent to Discuss Tornado’s Impact, One Year Later, 10 a.m. (GCS Central Office, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – On the anniversary of the tornado that devastated East Greensboro in 2018, Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras will reflect on the past year and take questions from the media.

