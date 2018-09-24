[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 24, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Vaccinations Deadline, Start with Hello Week

and Community Closet Ribbon-Cutting

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Vaccinations Deadline — Tuesday is the last day for seventh-graders on the traditional calendar to submit documentation that they have received two required vaccines<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=76319&PageID=1> – the Tdap vaccine and the MCV vaccine. Starting Wednesday, students who have not had the vaccines will be suspended from school.

Understanding Illustrative Math, 6 p.m. (Northern Middle, 616 Simpson-Calhoun Road, Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy will offer an information session for middle school families about Illustrative Math, the district’s new math curriculum for grades 6-8. Tuesday’s session will begin at 6 p.m. at Northern Middle.

Academically Gifted 101, 6-7 p.m. (Erwin Montessori at Alamance Elementary, 3600 Williams Dairy Rd, Greensboro, and Millis Road Elementary, 4310 Millis Road, Jamestown) – Families of kindergarten through third-graders are invited to learn more about academically gifted services. The session will cover the third grade initial screening process, the criteria for eligibility and what academically gifted services look like in elementary school.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Start with Hello Week Parent Activity, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. (Kernodle Middle, 3600 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro) – Kernodle Middle will join hundreds of organizations in participating in Sandy Hook Promise’s third annual Start With Hello Week<www.sandyhookpromise.org/startwithhelloweek>, which brings attention to social isolation in our schools and communities. On Wednesday, parents will wear green and line the hallways to say hello to students as they start their day.

Belk Community Closet Reveal, 8:30 a.m. (Erwin Montessori at Alamance Elementary, 3600 Williams Dairy Rd, Greensboro) — As part of its new outreach program, Belk: Project Hometown<www.belk.com/customer-service/about-us/community-relations/?cm_mmc=VAN-projecthometown>, the retailer is visiting local communities to lift up their hometowns and help families thrive. Belk has partnered with Guilford County Schools to build community closets for students displaced by the April tornado. The community closets will include washcloths, towels, wipes, shirts, pants, shorts, underwear, socks and belts. Belk also brought in local artists to create murals showcasing the mascots of the partner schools and donated buddy benches, intended to be a meeting place for students looking to make new friends.

Contact: Kim Funderburk, volunteers and partnerships, 336-370-8353.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting. You can find the agenda here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/52010>.

Understanding Illustrative Math, 6 p.m. (Ferndale Middle, 701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – Guilford Parent Academy will offer an information session for middle school families about Illustrative Math, the district’s new math curriculum for grades 6-8. Thursday’s session will begin at 6 p.m. at Ferndale Middle.

Academically Gifted 101, 6-7 p.m. (Southwest Elementary, 4372 SW School Road, High Point, and General Greene Elementary, 1501 Benjamin Pkwy., Greensboro) – Families of kindergarten through third-graders are invited to learn more about academically gifted services. The session will cover the third grade initial screening process, the criteria for eligibility and what academically gifted services look like in elementary school.

Monday, Oct. 1

Understanding Eureka Math, 6 p.m. (Southwest Elementary, 4372 SW School Road, High Point) – Parents of K-5 students are invited to learn about Eureka Math, the district’s new elementary math curriculum. Provided by the nonprofit agency Great Minds, it’s the only open source comprehensive math curriculum aligned to the Common Core State Standards at every grade. A second session will be held Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at Sternberger Elementary.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR footer w Deena]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323