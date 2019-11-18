For Immediate Release: Nov. 18, 2019

This Week in GCS: Ukulele Performance and Community Reading

Tuesday, Nov. 19

The Juul is Not Cool – What Parents Should and Students Should Know About Vaping and Juuling (6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Northwest Middle, 5300 Northwest School Rd, Greensboro)

GCS’ Guilford Parent Academy and the Department of Health Services and Nursing invite parents and students to learn about the most current trends in adolescent e-cigarette usage; including vapes, JUULs and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These sessions aim to debunk the myth that vaping is safe for teenagers and adolescents. Learn about prevention resources and tips to help students stay nicotine free.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Free Family Reading Class (5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Falkener Elementary, 3931 Naco Rd, Greensboro)

Free Family Reading Classes offered through Reading Connections and Guilford County Partnership for Children. Support your child’s education while also improving your own reading, writing or English skills! The program provides free adult classes, free child classes, a free book each week and free dinner at each class.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Gibsonville Elementary Ukulele Club to Perform (6:45 p.m. Moore Music, 615 W Market St, Greensboro)

On Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:45 p.m., the Gibsonville Elementary Ukulele Club will be playing for a live podcast at 7:30 p.m., from Moore Music in Greensboro. Maria-Elena Surprenant with the Fine Arts department will speak about the goals of GCS Arts.

Greene Education Center Invites Community Readers

Greene Education Center (CJ Greene Education Center, 604 East Main St, Jamestown)

On Nov. 21, Greene Education Center will host its annual Young Adult Reader’s Day. The theme this year is “Make New Friends but Keep the Old.” In addition to the presentation of new books, staff have shared some of their favorite books in order to share their memories with their students.

Other Story Ideas:

Nov. 18 – Nov. 22

“Come Eat Lunch with Your Child Week”

In recognition of Guilford County School’s Parent Involvement Month, Hunter Elementary will hold “Come Eat Lunch with Your Child Week” from Nov. 18 – 22 in its Family Feast Reception Area decorated by ACES Students. Guests are invited to eat lunch for free with their child throughout the week. This is made possible by Hunter Elementary’ s partnership with the Weaver Foundation.

