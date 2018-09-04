[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 4, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Swarm Day of Service, Mentos in Coke

and N.C. Folk Festival Performances

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Mentos in Coke, 8:15 a.m., 9:40 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. (Brooks Global Studies, 1215 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) – Five pounds of Mentos candy, plus more than 70 bottles of Diet Coke equals one popular science experiment. The annual Mentos and Diet Coke science experiment at Brooks has become a rite of passage for fourth-graders.

Greensboro Swarm, Bank of America Day of Service, 7:30-11 a.m. (Bluford/Peeler Elementary, 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro) – Volunteers from the Swarm, Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America will speak to students about health and wellness and financial responsibility. They will also complete beautification projects around the campus. Each student will also receive a bag of toiletry items and school supplies. Their time will culminate with a tree dedication with executive leaders from each organization at the school entrance. Swarm President Steve Swetoha, Hornets Senior Vice President Seth Bennett and GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras will attend the event.

SPECIAL NOTE, SEE TIME CHANGE – NCDPI Accountability Results Media Briefing, 1 p.m. (GCS Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – GCS will share district data from North Carolina Department of Instruction’s release of state accountability results.

Friday, Sept. 7

N.C. Folk Festival appearances, times and locations vary – N.C. Folk Festival performers will visit several GCS schools. Details are as follows:

* Indrajit Roy-Chowdhury & Naren Budhakar will perform Indian sitar and tabla music at Mendenhall Middle (205 Willoughby Blvd., Greensboro) at 8:30 a.m.

* Trio Brasileiro will perform Brazilian choro, or instrumental music at Peck Elementary (1601 West Florida St., Greensboro) at 9 a.m.

* Viento de Agua will perform Puerto Rican bomba and plena music at Parkview Elementary (325 Gordon St., High Point) at 11:30 a.m., Bomba and plena are musical genres within the Afro Puerto Rican tradition.

* The Fitzgeralds, a Canadian family of fiddling, step dancing siblings will perform at Joyner Elementary (3300 Normandy Road, Greensboro) at 1 p.m.

* Sona Jobarteh, a Gambian/Malian singer and kora master will perform at Union Hill Elementary (3523 Triangle Lake Road, High Point) at 1 p.m.

* Rhiannon Giddens, Grammy winner and recipient of the MacArthur Genius Award, will sing and play the banjo at Allen Jay Elementary (1311 Springfield Road, High Point) at 1 p.m..

Monday, Sept. 10

N.C. Folk Festival Performance, 9 a.m. (Jamestown Middle, 301 Haynes Road, Jamestown) – The Peruvian band, La Patronal, will perform for students.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

