June 17, 2019

This Week in GCS: Summer Hours Begins, Last Day of School for Many

and EdCamp

Monday, June 17

Last Day of School for Extended Calendar Schools – Monday is the last day of school for those on an extended calendar. This includes Allen Jay Middle, Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies, and Washington Montessori.

Monday, June 17

GCS Begins Summer Hours Schedule – Beginning the week of June 17 through the week of August 12, Guilford County Schools will be operating on a modified 4-day work week schedule. Employees at the various district offices will work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. School offices will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All offices will be closed on Fridays. Over the past seven summers GCS has saved more than 3-Million dollars using this modified schedule.

Monday, June 17 – Wednesday, June 19

EPIC Targeted Support Conference (Koury Convention Center & UNCG, Bryan Bldg, 516 Stirling Street) – School leadership teams from 82 Targeted Support and Improvement/Comprehensive Support and Improvement/Title I Schools along with their principals will engage in a conference with sessions focused on improving student outcomes through improved cultural norms and expectations. The focus of the conference is improving outcomes for “at risk” student subgroups. You can find the full schedule of locations, dates, and times here.<gcsnccom-my.sharepoint.com/personal/mcwhers_gcsnc_com/_layouts/15/onedrive.aspx?id=%2Fpersonal%2Fmcwhers_gcsnc_com%2FDocuments%2FSummer%20Conference%2FEPIC%20Conference%20Attendee%20Folder%2FEPIC%2…>

Thursday, June 20

GCS District Led EdCamp (Newcomers School – 411 Friendway Rd, 27410)

Educators have a chance to earn some CEU’s (Continuing Education Credits) right here at home. On Thursday, GCS will be leading their own EdCamp called “Performance Matters – Professional Learning.” The course is open to all certified staff including administrators, facilitators, and district leaders.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.



