This Week in GCS: Student-Led Eco-Friendly Lunch Tray Press Briefing and

High School Options Night

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Understanding Exceptional Children Services (7 – 8:30 p.m., Cone Health Behavioral Health Outpatient Services, 510 N. Elam Avenue, Suite 301, Greensboro)

On Tuesday, parents can utilize a community resource group for parents of children and adolescents who have Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. Programs are geared for parents and professionals and are not appropriate for children. Please come and enjoy the evening with other adults.

Magnet Online Application Assistance (6 – 7:30 p.m., Dudley High, 1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro)

On Tuesday, with the magnet period in full swing, if parents need help they can visit during open lab hours at Dudley High and get assistance in filling out their application.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Incredible Years Parent Support Group (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Ward Street United Methodist Church, 1619 W. Ward Avenue, Greensboro)

A Free 14-week parenting series. Parents will learn how to set clear limits, establish rules & responsibilities, establish a routine, effectively praise and encourage their children and so much more.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Harlem Dreams (9 a.m., Wiley Elementary, 600 W. Terrell Street, Greensboro)

Harlem Dreams, a “showball” group dedicated to teaching kids to stay in school and believing in themselves through engaging school assemblies and basketball, will be at Wiley Elementary on Thursday.

High School Options Night (6 – 7 p.m., Jefferson Elementary, 1400 New Garden Road, Greensboro)

If parents are applying for one of our high school options, please come to Jefferson Elementary on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. to get more information directly from school representatives. Also, Tuesday Tours and open houses continue this week, and you can find a full schedule of events on our website at gcsnc.com.

Friday, Feb. 21

Student-Led Eco-Friendly Lunch Tray Press Briefing (1 p.m., Lindley Elementary, 2700 Camden Road, Greensboro)

On Friday afternoon, Superintendent Contreras will join several students who will be presenting their student-led initiative to get more eco-friendly lunch trays in their school. They had the idea, and even called the Superintendent to make this change happen! On Friday, media outlets can see the new lunch trays, interview students and interview the Superintendent.

Black History Month “Living Black History Museum” (8:45 – 9:45 a.m., Northern Elementary, 3801 NC Highway 150, Greensboro)

Northern Elementary students will be featured as living examples of prominent black figures throughout history.

