For Immediate Release: April 15, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Spoken Word Poetry, Budget Meeting and ‘Adulting’ Class

Tuesday, April 16

Spoken Word Poetry, 11 a.m. (Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University, Hodgin Hall Auditorium) — Creative writing and English students from the Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University will participate in a spoken word event. Special guests include Beth Copeland, Gilbert-Chappell Distinguished Poet for central North Carolina; Dasan Ahanu, poet and lecturer at UNC-Chapel Hill; Cheryl Whitehead, poet and English teacher at the Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University; and Fred Joiner, Poet Laureate of Carrboro.

Wednesday, April 17

Board of Education Budget Meeting, 11:30 a.m. (GCS Central Office, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) — The Board of Education will hold a meeting to discuss the Superintendent’s budget recommendation for 2019-20. Click here to view the agenda<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/domain/234/2019%20board%20meetings/April%2017%202019/04-17-19%20Agenda.pdf>.

Thursday, April 18

Career Fair at Sedgefield Elementary, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Sedgefield Elementary, 2905 Groometown Road, Greensboro) — Sedgefield Elementary will host a career fair with more than 30 presenters, who will share information to help students to make well-informed decisions as they connect education and career selection.

Career Fair at Eastern Middle, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Eastern Middle, 435 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville) — Career Day will introduce students to the wide variety of career, college, health and financial opportunities that are available. Students, parents and teachers will visit career stations to discuss opportunities and learn about the educational requirements, salaries and skill requirements for each career path.

21st Century Skills Day, 12:30 to 4:25 p.m. (The Middle College at GTCC-High Point, 901 S. Main Street, High Point) — The Middle College at GTCC-High Point will host a 21st Century Skills Day to help students learn skills such as car maintenance, financial literacy, interviewing for a job and living independently. The event will also feature a family celebration of culture, including food, music and dance from various countries.

Research Projects Tackle World Poverty and Hunger, 5-6 p.m. (North Carolina A&T State University, McNair Hall Auditorium) — Sophomore students from The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T will present research projects in collaboration with the AP Environmental Science and WEServe program. Projects attempt to provide solutions from a variety of perspectives to combat overpopulation, hunger and global poverty.

Friday, April 19

GCS offices and schools will be closed for Good Friday.

Saturday, April 20

Parent Prom for Neutropenia, 6-8 p.m. (Western Middle, 401 College Road, Greensboro) — The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro will host a Prom for Neutropenia: A Night Under the Stars with Your Child<www.eventbrite.com/e/prom-for-neutropenia-a-night-under-the-stars-with-your-child-tickets-52844579560?aff=ebdssbdestsearch>. Tickets are $10, and proceeds will benefit Project JPAC, which collects and purchases bags full of crafts to deliver to sick children in the hospital. Music, food, photos and a special gift will be a part of the evening, which helps raise awareness of neutropenia, a rare blood disorder.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323