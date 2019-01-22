For Immediate Release: Jan. 22, 2019

Contact: Connie Mayberry (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Science Fair, Visiting Chinese Student Teachers

and Serving the Homeless ‘Under the Bridge’

Wednesday, Jan. 23

GCS Science Fair, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro) – During this event, students who are participating in the GCS Science Fair and their families will have the opportunity to explore the Greensboro Science Center and other exhibits that will be featured throughout the day. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. at Dudley High.

UNCG Hosting Chinese Student Teachers to visit GCS Schools, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Northwood Elementary, 818 W. Lexington Ave., High Point and Ferndale Middle, 701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – Twelve Chinese student teachers will be visiting the area for three weeks. As part of their program, they will be looking in on the schools and classrooms at Northwood Elementary and Ferndale Middle over the course of four days. The students will observe classes, speak with teachers and be guest speakers in the Chinese classes.

Family Code Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Gibsonville Elementary 401 East Joyner St., Gibsonville, Media Center) – Gibsonville Elementary will host a Family Code Night for students and their families to learn basic computer coding. No experience is necessary. There also will be unplugged activities and chances to win coding games to play at home!

Thursday, Jan. 24

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – The agenda includes a proclamation recognizing National School Counseling Week, the CTE college enrollment baseline report and the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Under the Bridge, 5-7 p.m. (201 Spring Garden St., Greensboro) Kiser Middle students will serve and feed 200 members of the homeless community who meet regularly under the bridge on Spring Street. The students will bake, serve desserts and create and distribute care kits for those who gather at Saturday’s event.

