This Week in GCS: Running Shoes, Reading and a Bittersweet Donation

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Bluford/Peeler Students to Receive Free Running Shoes through GO FAR, 2:45 p.m. (Bluford Elementary, 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro) – Thanks to the GO FAR Lace Up Shoe Scholarship Fund, about two dozen GO FAR students from the combined Bluford/Peeler Elementary School in Greensboro will receive brand-new running shoes. The scholarship is funded through local donors, and schools are chosen based on need. Omega Sports of the Triad and New Balance shoes have partnered with the GO FAR program, making sure students get a perfect fit. For more information, visit www.gofarclub.org/triad-GO-FAR-event or call (336) 543-3141.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Family Reading Fun with Guilford Parent Academy, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Simkins Elementary, 3511 E. Lee St., Greensboro) – This event will feature children’s author Dr. Kimberly Johnson, who has written several children’s books. Parents will be empowered with ways to help their children with reading and enjoy sandwiches from Chick-fil-A. This Title I event will also provide free giveaways and books for those who attend (while supplies last). Bring the entire family and leave with some great tips to support literacy at home. To register click HERE<events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=fym8hedab&oeidk=a07efmzj8gu5ef10d19> or call 336.279.4924.

Friday, Oct. 19

Lindley Elementary Celebrates 90th Birthday, 6-8 p.m. (Lindley Elementary, 2700 Camden Road, Greensboro) – Lindley Elementary will celebrate 90 years with a hoedown in the garden. This free community event will include food and live music.

Monday, Oct. 22

Donation Honors Teacher Who Passed Away, 8:30 a.m. (Allen Jay Elementary, 1311 E. Springfield Road, High Point) – Rack Room Shoes will present a check for $10,000 to staff at Allen Jay Elementary in honor of Meghan White, who was selected to receive their Real Teacher of the Year award. White lost her battle with cancer in September. The funds received will be used to purchase technology for the school’s computer lab, and the lab will be named in her honor.

Additional Story Ideas

Schools to Share Anti-Bullying Messages Next Week (multiple times and locations) – Oct. 24 is Unity Day<www.pacer.org/bullying/nbpm/unity-day.asp>, and multiple GCS schools will be participating in activities throughout the week to promote tolerance and respect of others. For details, contact Nora Shoptaw at (336) 370-8386.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

