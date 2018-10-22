[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 22, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Red Ribbon Week, Unity Day and Sleep Out for Homelessness

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Learn More about Study Abroad Opportunities, 6 p.m. (High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – Students graduating in 2020, 2021 or 2022 are eligible to apply for scholarships to spend a summer abroad. The deadline for some of these scholarships is fast approaching. This Guilford Parent Academy session will explain the process to interested students and parents. For questions or additional information, please contact, Guilford Parent Academy at parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

GCS Schools Celebrate Unity Day (Multiple times and locations) – Unity Day<www.pacer.org/bullying/nbpm/unity-day.asp> is celebrated nationally each October to raise awareness and show support for those who have been bullied. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=80507&PageID=1> to learn more about how GCS schools are marking the day.

Grimsley High Spirit Parade, 6 p.m. (Grimsley High, 801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro) – Grimsley High will host its first-ever spirit parade, featuring student groups, feeder schools and community organizations who support the Whirlies. The parade is in preparation for the football game against rival Page High Friday night. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative and most spirited entries.

Learn More about Study Abroad Opportunities, 6 p.m. (Ragsdale High, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown) – Students graduating in 2020, 2021 or 2022 are eligible to apply for scholarships to spend a summer abroad. The deadline for some of these scholarships is fast approaching. This Guilford Parent Academy session will explain the process to interested students and parents. For questions or additional information, please contact, Guilford Parent Academy at parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Dudley High Holds Career Expo, 9 a.m. to noon (Dudley High gymnasium, 1200 Lincoln Drive, Greensboro) – Dudley High will host its annual Panthers Exploring Career Expo, providing students the opportunity to explore a variety of careers and receive answers to their career questions from the experts.

Say Yes Guilford – Say Yes to College Information Session, 6-7:30 p.m. (High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – Say Yes Guilford is also offering an information session for high school families, which will cover applying to college, scholarship essays, financial aid and FAFSA completion. Click HERE<form.jotform.com/82745958412163> to register for this event.

Friday, Oct. 26

Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro Students Sleep Out to Help Homeless, 7 p.m. (GTCC-Greensboro, 3505 East Wendover Ave., Greensboro) – The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro will host its annual program, “Steppin’ Up to Sleep Out for Those Without Homes,” from 7 p.m. Oct. 26 to 7 a.m. Oct. 27, on the school’s campus. This is the fifth year the school has sponsored the program to raise awareness and collect items to assist the homeless. Non-perishable food and toiletry items will be collected from 7 to 10 p.m.

Additional Story Ideas

GCS Promotes Drug-Free Living During Red Ribbon Week

GCS joins districts and schools across the nation in promoting a drug-free lifestyle to students this week in honor of Red Ribbon Week. For more information about specific school activities, please contact Nora Shoptaw at (336) 370-8386.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR footer w Deena]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323