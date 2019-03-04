For Immediate Release: March 4, 2019

This Week in GCS: Project SEARCH, Opportunity Culture

and Previewing the Choice Showcase

Tuesday, March 5

Memory Project at Southern High, 10:25 a.m. (Southern High, 5700 Drake Road, Greensboro) – Students at Southern High will participate in Memory Project<www.memoryproject.org/>, in which they will create portraits as special gifts for children facing challenges. At Southern High, honors art students will draw portraits using photos of 20 children from Pakistan. The portraits will then be sent to the students in the photos. This service-learning project is funded by a Four Seasons Gift of Giving grant.

Wake Forest University Women’s Basketball Team Visits Bessemer Elementary, 1 p.m. (Bessemer Elementary, 918 Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro) – The Wake Forest University women’s basketball team will meet with fourth and fifth graders at Bessemer Elementary in advance of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament this week. The ACC is also hosting two school-day games at 11 a.m. on March 7 and 8.

Wednesday, March 6

Mayor Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Student-Built Societies, 9 a.m. (Northwood Elementary, 818 W. Lexington Ave, High Point) – As part of their study of ancient civilizations, first-grade students at Northwood Elementary learned how ancient civilizations were unique and how they paved the way for present societies. As a culminating activity to their study, the students are creating their own 3D representations of a society. High Point Mayor Jay Wagner will be at Northwood to conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the students’ societies. After the ribbon-cutting event, Wagner will talk to the students about the role of city government in modern society.

Middle College Students Support Bessemer after Fire, 11 a.m. (Bessemer Elementary, 918 Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro) – Students from the Middle College at N.C. A&T will visit Bessemer Elementary to deliver gym equipment to replace what was lost when the school’s physical education classroom recently caught fire. During the month of February, the high school students worked to collect P.E. supplies to donate and support the students and staff at Bessemer Elementary. This is the latest example of an ongoing partnership between the two schools.

Lunch & Learn at Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center, noon (Millis Regional Health Education Center, 600 N. Elm St., High Point) – Parents are invited to learn more about Project SEARCH(r), a high school transition program targeted to students with disabilities whose goal is competitive employment. Project SEARCH(r) combines training in employability and independent living skills with a year-long unpaid internship at either Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital or High Point Regional Hospital. Click here to learn more<www.gcsnc.com/Page/10653>.

Opportunity Culture Information Session, 4 p.m. (Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road, Greensboro) – Guilford County Schools is looking for highly effective teachers and teacher leaders who want to reach more, earn more and lead more. The district is hosting an Opportunity Culture Information Session to explain what Opportunity Culture is and how it can help transform schools while giving teachers the chance to earn additional income. Click here to learn more<www.gcsnc.com/Page/43010>.

Thursday, March 7

Lunch & Learn at Moses Cone Hospital, noon (Moses Cone Hospital, 1200 N. Elm St., Greensboro, Room 4Central125) – Parents are invited to learn more about Project SEARCH(r), a high school transition program targeted to students with disabilities whose goal is competitive employment. Project SEARCH(r) combines training in employability and independent living skills with a year-long unpaid internship at either Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital or High Point Regional Hospital. Click here to learn more<www.gcsnc.com/Page/10653>.

What Parents Need to Know About Vaping, Juuling & E-Cigs, 6 p.m. (Page High Media Center, 201 Alma Pinnix Drive, Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy and GCS’ Department of Health Services and Nursing invite parents and guardians to learn about the most current trends in adolescent e-cigarette usage including vapes, JUULs and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. This session aims to debunk the myth that vaping is safe for teenagers and adolescents. Parents/guardians will learn how these devices work, how to identify them and the signs of usage. Presenters will share information about prevention resources and tips to help students stay nicotine-free.

Saturday, March 9

Board of Education Retreat, 8:30 a.m. (Center for Creative Leadership, 1 Leadership Place, Greensboro) – The Board of Education will meet with advisors from the Council of the Great City Schools. Click here to view the agenda<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/domain/234/2019%20board%20meetings/March%209%202019/03-09-19%20Agenda.pdf>.

Monday, March 11

Get Ready for the GCS Choice Showcase, 10:30 a.m. (Western High, 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro) – The GCS Choice Showcase, happening March 13, will feature all of the district’s magnet and choice options, including six new signature academies<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=90766&PageID=1> that will be available to rising ninth-graders during the 2019-20 school year. Western High is now home to two magnet programs, each serving the diverse and specialized needs of GCS students. Media can learn more about the more than 50 magnet options and find out how the application process has changed for the upcoming year. The GCS Choice Showcase is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

