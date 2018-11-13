[New PR Header DHayes]

This Week in GCS: Principal for a Day and Young Adult Readers

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Herbin-Metz Education Center Community Visitor Day, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Herbin-Metz Education Center, 400 O’Ferrell St., Greensboro) – Herbin-Metz Education Center will host a Community Visitor’s Day to showcase their services for special-needs students. Teachers, therapists, key school personnel and parents will be available to talk about what Herbin-Metz has to offer. Tours will take place at the end of the parent panel.

Herbin-Metz is one of four GCS schools for Exceptional Children and serves students in grades K-8 who have moderate to severe developmental delays and autism, or who need a highly structured, smaller school environment with fewer distractions and an environment that can be modified to address sensory challenges.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Guilford Education Alliance Hosts Principal for a Day, various times and locations – Dozens of community leaders will get a behind-the-scenes look at what GCS principals experience each and every day. Principal for a Day participants shadow a principal for the morning, then gather at Grandover for a luncheon and presentation from GCS leaders. Please call GEA at 336-841-4332 to arrange coverage.

STEM Career Fair at Bluford/Peeler Elementary, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Bluford/Peeler Elementary, 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro) – Bluford STEM Academy and Peeler Open Elementary will host the Sixth Annual STEM Career Fair. K-5 students will rotate to various STEM stations to learn about how STEM impacts the presenter’s career.

Young Adult Readers’ Day at Christine Greene Education Center, 9:15 to 11:45 a.m. (Christine Greene Education Center, 604 East Main Street, Jamestown) – Christine Greene Education Center is hosting its annual Young Adult Readers’ Day. Twelve professionals from around Guilford County will come to the school and read to the students. The theme is “Heroes and Friends Come in All Shapes and Sizes,” and the books chosen involve animals or plants as being the main character exhibiting remarkable character traits: friendship, perseverance, kindness and courage.

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (High Point City Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point) -The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its November meeting at the High Point City Council Chambers. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/53606> for the agenda.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts Fall Festival, noon to 4 p.m. (Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 Washington St., High Point) – Penn-Griffin School for the Arts will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Burford Auditorium. The event will include music, food, crafts and shopping. Admission is free.

Monday, Nov. 19

Guilford Apprenticeship Partners Community Night, 6-8 p.m. (GTCC Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax) – Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP) will host a community night on Monday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the GTCC Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Rd, Colfax. Students and parents will engage with 30 GAP employers and attend a panel session with current apprentices. Food will be provided.

