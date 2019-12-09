For Immediate Release: Dec. 9, 2019

This Week in GCS: Outdoor Adventure Day and Bikes For Kids

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Indoor “Outdoor Adventure Day” (9:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Haynes-Inman Education Center, 200 Haynes Road, Jamestown)

On Tuesday, Haynes-Inman students will be treated to an Indoor “Outdoor Adventure Day.” There will be a total of 19 sessions all throughout the day for our students. Kayaking, Archery, and Golf are all on the schedule. A special thank you to Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Cornerstone Charter Academy for their partnership.

Technology Showcase (9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville)

At this event, two teachers will demonstrate how the use of Apple and Microsoft products has transformed classroom teaching and learning. Demonstrations will include a display of student work, a lesson using Microsoft Surface Pro applications and a pre and post showcase discussion about the power of these technology-based classroom tools. The Technology Showcase is the final piece of a four-month partnership with Apple and Microsoft.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Bikes for Kids Event (9 a.m., Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida Street, Greensboro)

On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Contreras and Board Chair Deena Hayes will be attending Peck Elementary for the Bikes for Kids event. This is the school the Superintendent and Board Chair sponsored with their own money. At the event, three essay writers will be “winners,” and will receive bikes. However, at the end of the assembly all 34 third graders will be given bikes as a surprise! (We want you to come, but please don’t publicize ahead of time. We want the secret to stay intact!)

Thursday, Dec. 12

Technology Showcase (Noon – 1 p.m., Allen Jay Middle, 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point)

Teachers will show how the use of Apple and Microsoft products has transformed classroom teaching and learning. Demonstrations will include a display of student work, a lesson using Microsoft Surface Pro applications and a pre and post showcase discussion about the power of these technology-based classroom tools. The Technology Showcase is the final piece of a four-month partnership with Apple and Microsoft.

Monday, Dec. 16

Holiday Reading Challenge Kickoff (Brightwood Elementary, 2001 Brightwood School Road, Greensboro)

On Monday, December 16, Brightwood students will come to school in their pajamas for a fun day of reading and preparing for the GCS Reads 30 Holiday Reading Challenge! During the morning, students will read The Polar Express. In the afternoon, the Reading Team will introduce the Holiday Reading Challenge to all classrooms, and each classroom will receive hot chocolate and cookies from the Polar Express Snack Cart and enjoy a viewing of the movie version of The Polar Express.

