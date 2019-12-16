For Immediate Release: Dec. 16, 2019

This Week in GCS: Operation Santa Paws and Grammy Award Winning Alum Returns to School

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Operation Santa Paws (3:30 p.m., Oak View Elementary, 614 Oakview Road, High Point)

On Tuesday, Oak View Elementary will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on its new wellness room for staff. The wellness room will serve staff with evidence based surrounding specifically designed to help teachers and staff de-stress and unwind from their hectic days at school. In recent years they have diligently worked to make the school a more trauma informed space for students, and now they are following up with teachers and staff as well to make sure everyone is at their best.

GCS Board Meeting (6 p.m., GCS Board Room, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro)

On Tuesday, the Guilford County Schools Board of Education will convene for their December meeting. You can find the agenda, here.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/62932>

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Operation Santa Paws (10 a.m., Jamestown Middle, 301 Haynes Road, Greensboro)

On Wednesday, EC students at Jamestown Middle will finish their Operation Santa Paws fundraiser. The goal of the program is to collect food and toys for animals at the animal shelter. On Wednesday morning they will be loading up the supplies they have collected and plan to leave to deliver the goods at noon.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Free Family Reading Class (5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro)

Free Family Reading Classes offered through Reading Connections and Guilford County Partnership for Children. Support your child’s education while also improving your own reading, writing or English skills! The program provides free adult classes, free child classes, a free book each week and free dinner at each class.

Joint Facilities Planning Committee Meeting (9 a.m. 3rd Floor Conference Room BB&T Building, 201 W. Market Street, Greensboro)

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ and Guilford County Board of Education’s Joint Capital/Facilities Planning Committee will meet on Thursday, December 19. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Guilford County Schools Master Facility Plan and Funding Strategies.

Friday, Dec. 20

Grammy Award Winning Alum Visits (10:30 a.m., Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring Street, Greensboro)

2007 guitar department graduate Smith Carlson became Weaver Academy’s first Grammy Award winner in 2015. He was an engineer on Taylor Swift 1989 – the Album of the Year. He has also worked with Dave Grohl, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Sean “Diddy” Combs. He will be visiting Weaver to meet with current students, discuss his career and offer insights.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Encore Weaver Alumni Showcase (7 p.m., Weaver Academy, 300 S. Spring Street, Greensboro)

On Saturday, join Weaver Academy at the Encore Weaver Alumni Showcase. This is a night of performances by Weaver Academy alumni. On display will be talents in singing, theatre, piano, and more. Mr. Smith Carlson, a 2007 graduate of the Weaver Academy guitar program, will be presented the Denise Descousiz and Michael Parrish Weaver Alumni Award. Admission is $5.

