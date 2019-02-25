For Immediate Release: Feb. 25, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: National Say Something Week, Black History Month Events

and Read Across America Day

Monday, Feb. 25, through Friday, March 1

National Say Something Week, multiple times and locations – This week is National Say Something Week, and thousands of schools and youth organizations from across the United States will participate by raising awareness and educating students and the community. Say Something Week reinforces the power young people have to prevent tragedies and save lives when they say something to a trusted adult. Please call (336) 370-8386 for further information about specific school activities.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Black History Month Celebration, 9:30 to 11 a.m. (Northwest Middle, 5300 Northwest School Road, Greensboro) – Northwest Middle will host a Black History Month Celebration with the theme “Commemorating the Past While Shaping the Future.” Students and staff will celebrate the contributions and achievements of those living in and around our community as well as around the world.

Project SEARCH Parent Information Session, 6-7 p.m. (Western High, 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro) – Parents are invited to attend an information session for Project SEARCH, a high school transition program that provides a one-year internship for students with disabilities in their last year of high school. The program is targeted for students whose goal is competitive employment. Click here to read more<www.gcsnc.com/Page/10653>.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Male Mentoring Presentation, 8:30 a.m. (Northern High, 7101 Spencer Dixon Road,

Greensboro) – Northern High will host a presentation by Sharpe Male Mentoring Initiative, an organization that provides the tools necessary for young men to make good life decisions for a positive future.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Jones Elementary to Hold Student March, 1 p.m. (Jones Elementary, 502 South St., Greensboro) – Jones Elementary is celebrating Black History Month with activities every Thursday. Students have been dressing up as famous African Americans, beginning with athletes on Feb. 7, entertainers on Feb. 14, and concluding with inventors on Feb. 21. The school will conclude its celebration with a march on campus on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education will discuss the traditional academic calendar for 2019-20 as well as plans regarding career and technical education. Click here to view the agenda<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55217>.

Get Help with the FAFSA! 6-7:30 p.m. (High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point) – Join Guilford Parent Academy and Say Yes Guilford for a FAFSA Frenzy! Get help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA. Filling out the FAFSA is your first step to getting financial aid for college.

Friday, March 1

Read Across America Day, multiple times and locations – Guilford County Schools will join schools across the nation in Read Across America Day<www.nea.org/grants/read-across-background.html>, a day-long celebration of reading, designed to inspire lifelong readers. Participating GCS schools include Jefferson Elementary, Hunter Elementary and Allen Jay Elementary, among others. Please call (336) 370-8386 for further information about specific school activities.

Career and College Day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Jamestown Middle, 301 Haynes Road, Jamestown) – More than 35 participants, including several parents, college representatives, and community leaders, will share their careers and experiences with Jamestown Middle students during Career and College Day. Students will have the opportunity to learn about different careers, colleges and career paths. Students will ask questions and explore tools and devices presenters use daily in their professions.

Saturday, March 2

International Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Smith High, 2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro) – The Smith High International Baccalaureate (IB) program will host an International Festival featuring performances, classes and food from Asia, Africa and Latin-America. This second-annual event is created and produced by Smith High students. The IB program is one of four IB high school options in Guilford County Schools.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323