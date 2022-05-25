For Immediate Release: May 25, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

This Week in GCS: Last Week of School

Thursday, May 26

End of Course Bootcamp, 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (Southwest High School, 4364 Barrow Road, High Point) – Teachers will spend the day helping students study for exams or recovering missed assignments as the end of the school year draws near. Students can also unwind with a longer lunch, games and have a chance at winning door prizes before going into the afternoon session.

Saturday, May 28

Eastern Community Day, Noon (Eastern Middle School, 435 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville) – Families in the Eastern High feeder pattern will mark the end of the school year with family fun! The community will enjoy live music, entertainment, family activities, food trucks and more at the free event.

Monday, May 30

MEMORIAL DAY – GCS SCHOOLS AND OFFICES CLOSED

Tuesday, May 31

GCS Board of Education Facilities Work Session, 6 p.m. (GCS Central Office Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) – The GCS Board of Education will hold a facilities work session, which will focus on facilities and include a consideration for a search firm to perform the superintendent search.

Wednesday, June 1

Foam Party and Slime the Principal, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Northwood Elementary, 818 W. Lexington Ave., High Point) – Northwood Elementary will celebrate students who met their fourth quarter PBIS goals with a foam party. At the end of the party, students will get the chance to slime the principal and assistant principal for meeting EOG goals.

Mural Unveiling, 5:30-7 p.m. (Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida Street, Greensboro) – Peck Elementary has worked closely with community members, families and students to imagine a collaborative piece of art that would represent the identity of Peck and those it serves. The resulting mural will be unveiled to the community.

Thursday, June 2

Graduation Media Briefing, 10 a.m. (The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro) – Superintendent Sharon Contreras, Ph.D., will hold a media briefing to discuss graduations and the Class of 2022’s achievements. Outstanding seniors will be present and available for interviews after the briefing. Photojournalists are also welcomed to get video or photos of graduation rehearsals going on throughout the day.

Game Truck, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Northwood Elementary, 818 W. Lexington Ave., High Point) – Students who use their strategies during the End of Grade (EOG) tests will get some time in a game truck to celebrate the end of the school year.

Friday, June 3

LAST DAY OF SCHOOL

Completion Ceremony and School Cookout, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Brown Summit Middle School, 4720 N.C. Highway 150 E., Brown Summit) – Brown Summit Middle 8th grade students will celebrate the end of middle school with a Completion Ceremony. The celebration will be followed by a school-wide cookout for students, families and alumni.

OTHER STORY IDEAS:

2022 GCS Graduations – GCS graduation ceremonies will continue through June 5. A full schedule was sent out in a separate release. Any journalist interested in attending a graduation ceremony should contact Nora Shoptaw at shoptan@gcsnc.com.<mailto:shoptan@gcsnc.com>

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154