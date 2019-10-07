For Immediate Release: October 7, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

This Week in GCS: Kindergarten Character Day, Fourth-Grade Town Hall

and Two Board of Education Meetings

Tuesday, Oct. 8

GPA to Offer Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” Sessions, 6- 7 p.m. (Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St., Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and Guilford County Schools’ Counseling Services are inviting parents to Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” information sessions. After completing this session, participants will know how to recognize the signs and signals of individuals who may be a threat to themselves and how to connect them with others to avoid social isolation.

GPA Adds New MVP Informational Session for Parents, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Dudley High School, 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro) – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and the GCS Mathematics Department are inviting families of students currently taking Math 1 to a workshop about the Greensboro Mathematics Vision Project (MVP). MVP is an open-source high school mathematics curriculum written by and for teachers. MVP was created to address the future needs of students competing in a global community.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Board of Education Meeting, 6 p.m. (712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/61848> to view the agenda.

GPA to Offer Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” Sessions, 6- 7 p.m. (Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 N. Centennial St., High Point) – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and Guilford County Schools’ Counseling Services are inviting parents to Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” information sessions. After completing this session, participants will know how to recognize the signs and signals of individuals who may be a threat to themselves and how to connect them with others to avoid social isolation.

Friday, Oct. 11

Character Day at Alderman Elementary, 8-8:45 a.m. (4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro) -Kindergarten students at Alderman Elementary will dress up as their favorite story character and present a brief report on that character. The event correlates with literacy instruction about fictional characters, setting and plot.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Board of Education Retreat, 8 a.m. (712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro) – The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its fall retreat.

Monday, Oct. 14

Students Hear From Elected Officials at Town Hall Meeting, 10 a.m. (Northern Elementary, 3801 N.C. Highway 150, Greensboro) – Fourth graders from Northern Elementary will hear from local elected officials and ask them questions as part of their study of the legislative and judicial branches of government. Invited guests include Rep. John Hardister, Sen. Michael Garrett and appellate court judge Phil Berger Jr.

